Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, August 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For Saturday’s Best Bets we start at PBR (Professional Bull Riders) where eight seconds feels like a lifetime.

The show starts at 6:45 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena but at 3 p.m. in the plaza is the Nashville Party Zone with autograph signings. Tickets start at $21.50.

It’s all Italian all weekend at the Bicentennial Mall for the Italian Lights Festival with hundreds of food, artistic and cultural vendors.

The festival is also the official NASA eclipse viewing location and it’s free!

Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Did you know that Saturday is National Honey Bee Day?

Glen Leven Farm is celebrating at their bee sanctuary.

It will be a family friendly day out there with tours of the bee sanctuary. It’s $10.00 to get in.

The party is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Glen Leven Farm is off of Franklin Pike and Thompson Lane in South Nashville.