Man hit and killed walking along I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit and killed while walking along Interstate 65 near Fern Street Saturday, according to Metro police.

Police tell News 2 that an officer spotted a man walking near his car around 6:30 a.m. and turned around to help him.

The officer said that by the time he got back to the man, he had been hit and killed by another vehicle.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian was cooperating with police on the scene.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as information is released.