Eclipse forecast: Mainly sunny skies expected Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The forecast looks good for eclipse viewing Monday. So far, sky conditions are expected to be mainly sunny with a few scattered clouds.

A large ridge of high pressure that is building up from the Gulf of Mexico, something we haven’t seen since mid or late July, looks to keep our weather hot and mainly dry through Monday.

Right now our forecast is for mainly sunny skies Monday morning with temperatures rapidly warming to the upper 80s by noon, when the moon starts to move over the sun.

We expect scattered cumulus clouds with a few high cirrus clouds to be across middle Tennessee at the time of total eclipse, at 1:28 p.m. in Nashville.

The temperatures will actually drop a few degrees during the couple of minutes of totality, probably to the mid 80s, then warm back up to over 90 when the eclipse ends before 3 pm.

Even though skies will be partly cloudy, we expect enough breaks to be able to see the eclipse in most areas.

Considering the time of year, mid August, that’s about as good a forecast as can be expected. We’ll keep you updated on any changes.

Keep your fingers crossed for a great eclipse experience!