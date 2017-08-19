1 dead in Murfreesboro single vehicle crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly crash happened in Murfreesboro Saturday morning around 6 a.m., according to police.

Kyle Evans with Murfreesboro Police says officers responded to the 4800 block of Manchester Pike, near Joe B. Jackson Parkway and found a single vehicle.

That vehicle had left the roadway and flipped, killing one occupant and sending another to Vanderbilt by LifeFlight.

The FACT team was on the scene investigating.

No other details were available.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.