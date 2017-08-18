Wilson County Fair kicks off Friday

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Fair begins Friday in Lebanon and fair officials expect large crowds for the total solar eclipse on Monday.

The fair opens at 10 a.m. Monday and will give away eclipse safety glasses to the first 10,000 people through the gates.

There will be a raffle for fair-goers to win a ride on the Ferris Wheel during the eclipse.

Fair officials expect this year to be the biggest and best they’ve ever had.

Ride safety is a concern after the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair last month.

The ride that crashed won’t be at the Wilson County Fair as the Fire Ball ride is banned in Tennessee.

“As we prepare for the 2017 fair, we’re having more ride inspections and not allowing any rides at our fair that have been manufactured by the company that made the Fire Ball Ride that had the accident,” said fair organizer Randall Clemons with Wilson Bank and Trust.

The risk manager for Amusements of America said state inspectors and private inspectors will be working to make sure all rides are safe.

This year’s fair will feature five new rides.

The fair opens on Friday at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the gate for adults and $6 for kids.