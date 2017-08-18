Taylor Swift left ‘a blank space, baby’ on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift had a “blank space, baby” across social media Friday — and Swifties went wild.

There was no immediate word from the Swift camp on what happened, but the “Blank Space” pop star is known for promotional trickery on her social streams ahead of major music drops.

In addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr, her website went dark and the hashtag “TS6IsComing” — as in her sixth studio album — trended worldwide. Her profile pictures were also removed.

All of this comes days after federal jurors in Denver found a former radio host, David Mueller, assaulted and battered Swift during a meet-and-greet in 2013. And all of this also comes as the three-year anniversary of “1989,” her last studio album, approaches in October.

Perhaps more significantly: Aug. 18 is three years on the nose that Swift dropped “Shake It Off” and announced “1989″ was on the way back in 2014.