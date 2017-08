NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smith County man has been charged with abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old child.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the child was injured at her home on Sunday and was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

During the course of the investigation, 20-year-old Ralph Mendez was found to be responsible for the child’s injuries.

Mendez was booked into the Smith County jail and charged with aggravated child abuse. His bond was set at $100,000.