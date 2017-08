CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small plane crashed at the Centerville Municipal Airport late Friday afternoon.

According to airport manager Woody Woodruff, the plane experienced some cross wind near the runway when it was about to land around 3:30 p.m.

Woodruff told News 2 two people were on-board the biplane at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.