Sen. Corker hopes his critical comments can ‘influence’ President Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Senator Bob Corker says he hopes his critical comments “can influence” President Donald Trump “and those around him.”

For the second straight day, Corker used words rarely heard from Republican U.S. senators, and his comments seemed to foreshadow the resignation Friday afternoon of Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon.

Corker began by saying he would not amplify his words the previous day where he questioned the president’s “stability” and “some of his competence,” while indicating the White House needed “radical change.”

When pressed by reporters Friday, the Tennessee Senator said, “The things that I say, I say to hopefully to influence him [the president], and the people around him. I am aware of many frustrations internally.”

During the question and answer period, the Senator’s cell phone rang causing him to quip, “I think y’all know my number has been put out on the Internet,” Corker said with a laugh. “I am getting calls from places I typically don’t get calls from.”

While saying he was clear with his words Thursday, the Tennessee senator put it this way about President Trump on Friday morning.

“He has not yet fully embraced what it is that has made our nation great,” said Sen. Corker. “He has not been able to step up and speak to the issues in an appropriate way.”

Corker said he has not expressed those words directly to the president and had not talked to him since mid-week last week, “but I am sure he is fully aware of what I said.”

Corker also said he “doubts there’s anyone in the U.S. Senate who speaks to the president more often about important issues than I do,” and he’s generally been received “warmly.”

With another weekly change in the White House, it’s anyone’s guess if warm conversations between the Tennessee senator and the President continue.

The full interview with Senator Corker is on the WKRN Facebook page.