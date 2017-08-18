Safety glasses hard to come by ahead of eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the total solar eclipse just three days away, safety glasses are becoming harder to get your hands on.

The high-demand accessory for safe eclipse viewing is selling out fast at locations all across Middle Tennessee.

Off of Eighth Avenue near Craighead, a stand is selling the glasses for $5. Mark McPherson and his business partner decided to make the drive to Bartlett, Tennessee, just northeast of Memphis, and buy some from American Paper Optics.

“My business partner Mike he kept saying there is something to this, we need to get them. So yesterday morning we got in the truck, we drove to Bartlett Tennessee to the manufacture American Paper Optics, and we didn’t know if they would sell them to us or not, but when we got there they did. We just want to make sure people get the ones that are safe,” McPherson told News 2.

They ended up buying 15,000 pairs Wednesday and are already driving back for another 10,000 pairs.

Shoppers were relieved to find some approved glasses.

There are still some free options out there for eclipse glasses.

The Portland Chamber of Commerce is selling glasses for $2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Gallatin, the mayor says there are 20,000 pairs that will be given out at Triple Creek Park Monday. She also told News 2 various businesses around town still have them.

