Rutherford County juvenile detention officer fired after pepper spray used on teen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center officer is out of a job after he allegedly used pepper spray on a teen before and after being attacked.

The officer was cleared of using excessive force, so, why was he fired?

All was quiet Friday at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center, but on July 27, around 9:30 p.m., that wasn’t the case.

News 2 has learned Detention Officer Chase Sansing attempted to get a juvenile detainee to stop yelling and cursing.

According to documents obtained from his personnel file, Sansing went into the cell and asked the teen why he was being unruly.

“I, Officer Chase Sanging, was in A-pod when detainee began yelling and cussing at myself and other detainees throughout the pod,” Sansing wrote in a statement. “At this time, I opened the detainee’s cell door by calling it over the radio to ask him why he was yelling and cussing.”

Once the officer left, the teen reportedly continued with the same behavior.

The officer called for the door to open again so he could, “de-escalate the detainee once again.”

The officer said he asked the detainee to have a seat so he could speak with him.

The teen responded, “I don’t have to, get out of my room.”

The officer then reportedly peppered sprayed the juvenile.

The juvenile then allegedly attacked the officer, and according to documents, punched him in the head, back and right side of his face.

Another officer, Wynn Schleimer, called for a “Code Yellow” over the radio.

Officer Quan Burkeen ran into the pod and pulled the detainee off of Sansing.

“The detainee was still very aggressive towards myself and Officer Burkeen, so I asked Officer Burkeen to give me his O.C. spray,” Sansing wrote. “The detainee was administered O.C. spray a second time to stop all aggressive behavior.”

Sansing was a bloody mess and had to be treated for multiple injuries, including, scratches and bleeding on his back right shoulder, a scratch and bruise on right side of his neck, bruising in the back of the head, right ear, right side of face, right middle finger, and his bottom lip was bleeding.

Juvenile Detention Center administrator Lynn Duke requested an investigation into the officer possibly using excessive force.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate after interviewing the officer, the juvenile, other witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. They concluded the officer did not use excessive force.

Despite that, Sansing was fired.

According to his separation notice, “Chase Sanging was terminated due to continued issues regarding department policy, the most serious being breach of safety and security while on a 90-day improvement plan and an extended probationary period.”

According to a report of action in his personnel file, Duke stated Sansing violated the employee handbook.

“Futher, D.O. Sansing posted details regarding the incident on his Facebook page which, included pictures of his injuries taken at the time of his on-the-job injury medical exam,” Duke wrote. “The posting exchange on social media was contrary to expectations and rules of conduct listed in the Rutherford County employee handbook.”

The juvenile was not injured.

He did however, file a grievance about the incident, claiming the officer came into his cell twice and sprayed him for no reason.

He told the investigator he blacked out during the assault of the officer, and then said that’s all he had to say and requested to go back to his cell.