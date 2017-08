SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl.

According to Smyrna police, Lauren Gabraielle “Gabby” Reeves was last seen by her grandmother early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on Gabby’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Toni Harris at 615-459-9742 Ext. 7445 or call your local police department.