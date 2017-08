Click here to watch the news conference from the News 2 app.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Officials in Christian County, Kentucky will give an update ahead of thousands of people descend on Hopkinsville this weekend for Monday’s eclipse.

A number of agencies are expected to participate in the event and answer questions.

News 2 will livestream the event beginning at 3 p.m.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.