Nashville Zoo staffers don’t know how animals will react to eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While a lot of attention is focused on the eclipse, the staffers at the Nashville Zoo said it’s going to be a unique experience for the animals, too.

Zoo officials said they aren’t really sure what the animals will do when darkness comes Monday afternoon.

“Some keepers think that animals will be mistaking that evening is coming on, so they’ll start to do evening activities like roosting, or nesting, or things like that,” Spokesman Jim Bartoo explained. “Some keepers think that they’ll react to the eclipse like a storm is coming.”

The zoo will be opened on Monday and officials are anticipating a record crowd.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for children. Parking is also $5.

