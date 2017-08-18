Nashville couple escape terrorist attack in Barcelona

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville couple narrowly escaped the terrorist attack in Spain when they were standing just yards away from where the van plowed into the crowd.

Nick Ewald and his girlfriend live in Nashville but have been in Europe for a wedding.

Ewald told News 2 it’s difficult to talk about the attack because they were walking toward the plaza when the attack occurred.

“You start to count your blessing and think about all the things that kind of went on throughout the day that stopped you from being at that place at that moment. You thank God and you call your family and tell everybody you love them,” said Ewald.

Ewald said they began running when they heard the screams and weren’t sure what was happening but were able to duck for cover.

He said it was surreal and he never thought he’d be in the middle of a terrorist attack.

After the attack, hundreds of people marched down the street, chanting “we are not afraid’ in Spanish.

Ewald described the city as quiet now.

It was very, very different. It was hard to put into words. It was quiet. It was mum, it was sad.”