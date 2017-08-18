Montgomery Bell Academy to participate in cross-country eclipse experiment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cross-country experiment set its sights on Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville.

For the Citizen Continental America Telescopic Eclipse (CATE) Experiment, it’s all about the corona, or the faint outer atmosphere of the Sun.

Using 68 different, but identical telescopes, groups from all over the U.S. will work together, lining the telescopes up along the path of totality, for a prolonged look at the inner corona.

Though each telescope will only have around two minutes to take pictures, stacked up sea to sea, scientists will be able to work with around two hours of footage and images.

One such telescope was purchased by Radford University in Virginia. The problem is though the university doesn’t lie in the path.

Montgomery Bell Academy reached out to have the scientists visit their Nashville campus, mingle with the students and partake in this once-in-a-lifetime project here in town.

“This is amazing. Just to see the eclipse itself and be part of the CATE project and bring this to the students,” said astronomy teacher James Dickens. “It’s something they can do, and for it to be scientifically relevant, I think that’s important too.”

Next Monday will actually be the first day of school at Montgomery Bell. The school will hold mini-contests, like who can create the best pinhole camera and who can capture the best image of the elusive shadow snakes.

Above all though, Dickens wants to make sure the students don’t miss the event.

“Don’t look through a telescope. Don’t hold your phones up, try to experience the eclipse. All that nature provides. Look for natural pinholes through leaves in the trees. Listen to sounds of the animals,” he added. “Listen to the sounds of the humans. If you’re going to make one observation, just turn your phone audio on and record.”

Photos taken from the telescope, and from telescopes across the country in the project, will be sent to the National Solar Observatory.