Man wanted in deadly North Nashville double shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man wanted for the shooting of two men last Saturday at North Nashville apartment complex.

Metro police said 25-year-old Robert Richards shot 26-year-old Jonathan Cheers and 23-year-old Treon Bright.

The shooting happened at the Cumberland View Apartments off 25th Avenue North. Metro police say a detective heard gunfire and drove through the area before he was flagged down by neighbors.

The neighbors pointed to the victims, who were in a breezeway of one of the apartment buildings. Cheers died at the scene, while Bright was injured. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone with information on Richards’ whereabouts is urged to call 615-74-CRIME.