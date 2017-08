On the last stop of our journey for the summer, we stopped in at Golly G’s in Pleasant View. Their featured flavor is “Eclipse” and you can only bit into it this weekend. In all, 27 daily flavors with many, many homemade baked goods. You must try the colossal Golly G. A massive cinnamon roll with ice cream on top and caramel drizzle.

Finally, Golly G’s just opened a new facility in Clarksville.