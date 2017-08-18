Janet’s Planet: What are the standards for eclipse glasses?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As eclipse glasses are being recalled left and right, many are wondering the difference between a real pair of glasses and a fake.

News 2’s eclipse expert Janet Ivey of “Janet’s Planet” explains the standards for making the special eye wear.

“As stories begin to mount about the safety of eclipse glasses, I went to the owner of Q Group, Mary Quinlan – the vendor who produced my Janet’s Planet eclipse glasses to answer a few questions,” Janet explained.

Q: What is the International Standardization Organization (ISO)?

A: The ISO is the International Standard Organization. It’s out of Geneva, Switzerland, and it’s run by 163 representatives from all of these countries and they are the go to, end all, where the buck stops. They set the standard.

Q: How stringent are the standards?

A: There are seven components of those standards that we’re required to test against. The most important part of that course is the transmittance that test the UV rays that a user would see or be blocked from when looking at direct observation at the Sun.

Q: What would you personally do to substantiate the legitimacy of the glasses you have purchased?

A: I would actually call. You know, I would Google that information of who manufactured it. You can call them and they should very quickly be able to provide you with the current ISO certification for those glasses.

Quinlan also shared with News 2 that safety has been her No. 1 concern about the eclipse.

She said she knows some other manufacturers are sending out ISO certification on Friday to consumers who are concerned whether the ones they picked up are actually legitimate and secure enough to look through.

Quinlan also urged caution and for common sense to reign over your curiosity.