Janet’s Planet: 2nd grader explains solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Janet Ivey of “Janet’s Planet” is the expert for all things solar eclipse, but during a recent visit to Julia Green Elementary School, she was blown out of this world by how much the students knew about Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime event.

While speaking with the elementary students, Jackson offered his own explanation of the eclipse, leaving Janet blinded by his brilliance.

“Well, I know about the total solar eclipse. [It] is when the Sun, when the Sun aligns with the moon and the earth, in like a perfect line and the only part you can where you can really see the corona of the Sun, when the moon covers up the disk of the Sun,” Jackson explained.

Jackson also reminded Janet of the importance of wearing special glasses for watching the eclipse.

“Always wear your glasses because anything can happen. Maybe like you could get blind, or you could have partial blindness,” he explained.

