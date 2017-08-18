Frist Center recalls eclipse glasses sold in gift shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Frist Center for the Visual Arts is recalling eclipse glasses sold in the gift shop and warning people not to use them.

According to Buddy Kite, Public Relations Director at the Frist, they got information Thursday evening that calls into question the safety of the glasses that were sold:

Since we are unable to obtain additional information from the vendor or to verify the safety of the lenses in the eclipse glasses we sold, we are asking customers to return their glasses to the Frist Center Gift Shop to receive a refund.

A notice sent out Thursday includes an apology for any inconvenience the recall may cause.

If you are still looking for ways to view the eclipse, there are a few places that may have a supply. Be sure to call before you go.

