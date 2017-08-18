Fontanel offers overnight stays at mansion for first-time ever during eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Fontanel Mansion could possibly be one of the most luxurious places to watch the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse Monday.

The Fontanel has opened up its mansion to Booking.com to rent out rooms.

Employees told News 2 they want to offer an unforgettable experience for eclipse viewers.

“There are almost one million people coming to Nashville,” Bryan Bailey, Director of Events and Entertainment, said. “Booking.com approached us and said we have an amazing audience of travelers and people looking for a destination. We decided to open the mansion for the first time and allow guest to stay overnight.”

There are still rooms available for upwards of $2,000.

