Brentwood High’s athletic director dismissed for violating school’s policies

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County officials have dismissed Brentwood High School’s athletic director for violating school policies.

According to a release, Ronnie Seignthaler failed to file paperwork or process payment for the use of school facilities.

Seignthaler, who was also the girls’ basketball coach, will be able to keep his job as a teacher.

Another Brentwood High School coach, Joe Blair, will take on the athletic director role.

A replacement will be found for the girls’ basketball team.