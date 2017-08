STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a missing 73-year-old man in Stewart County Friday morning.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office reported Robert Godfrey has not been seen since Thursday around 4 p.m.

Godfrey was last seen driving a white 1997 Ford Expedition in the Cumberland City area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Stewart County Emergency Communications Center at 931-232-5322.