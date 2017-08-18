Are teachers behind Metro Schools decision to close for eclipse?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Are teachers behind Metro Nashville Public Schools’ decision to let students out of close on Monday for the epic eclipse?

News 2 spoke with the district’s spokeswoman, Michelle Michaud, on Friday and she said it was in the best interest of the students to call off school due to an unexpected response from employees.

“What we found out is that when we did a poll of our teachers, that about 400 of them were going to be missing that day and 100 [school bus] drivers,” she explained. “Those are the ones we knew about – some hadn’t even addressed it with their bosses yet, so we could see it ballooning into a logistical problem.”

Michaud said students will have an opportunity to discuss their eclipse experience in the classroom on Tuesday.

All Metro students were also sent home with eclipse glasses this week.

