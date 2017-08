WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Columbia man.

Authorities said Trevor Armstrong was found dead in a rural area of Williamson County, not too far from the Maury County line, Thursday morning.

According to a release, his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Det. Mike DeLoach at 615-790-5554 Ext. 3224.