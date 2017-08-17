WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible Thursday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Temperatures will be high across Middle Tennessee Thursday and storms could pop up and turn severe this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted areas in southern Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee in a “marginal” risk for severe weather. Despite that particular area of mention, everyone across the region will have a chance for storms.

Most of the day should be dry with storms rolling through the area after 4 p.m. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Around 6 to 7 p.m., storms will pass Interstate 65 with torrential rainfall, cloud to ground lightning and a period of strong wind. Closer to nightfall, this cluster of turbulent weather moves to the plateau and weakens.

Storms will have movement and should not stall which lead to a very low threat for flooding. Besides frequent lightning, the most intense storms could produce wind gusts exceeding 40 to 50 mph.

Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Following this bump in the road, Friday and the upcoming weekend is all smooth sailing.

—

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.