Walmart refunds customers amid questions on eclipse glasses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Walmart sent an email to some customers Thursday to notify them their solar eclipse glasses might not be safe.

A customer who sent News 2 the email had purchased the Binmer Solar Eclipse Glasses, 2017 Galaxy Edition. They are no longer listed online for purchase.

The company said it has not confirmed if the glasses are safe for viewing the sun under NASA and American Astronomical Society (AAS) guidelines.

The email says the third party retailer who created the glasses has not confirmed to Walmart if the product was obtained from a certified retailer, so to be safe, Walmart is issuing a refund and asking customers to thrown away or recycle the glasses they purchased.

It’s not yet known if the refund affects other brands of glasses at this time.

You must have NASA-certified safe viewing lenses to view the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse happening on Aug. 21.

The space agency recommends only using eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been printed by the four following companies: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

