Vigil to be held as 12-year-old’s murder case remains open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday marks one week since a 12-year-old girl was found brutally murdered inside her Goodlettsville mobile home.

Friends, family, and neighbors are holding a prayer vigil for Yhoana Arteaga at 8 p.m. inside the community she was killed, the Hillview Acres Mobile Home Park on Old Dickerson Road.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, pleading with the public Wednesday to come forward with any information they may have.

Authorities believe Yhoana may have known her killer and said she died of blunt force trauma. One detective said it was the brutal scene he’s witnessed in his career.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Spanish speaking operators are also available and callers can remain anonymous.

Yhoana Arteaga death investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) Yhoana Arteaga (Courtesy: Liberty Collegiate Academy via Facebook) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)