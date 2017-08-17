Trevecca University to host eclipse viewing party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The staff at Trevecca Nazarene University in South Nashville is preparing for its Solar Fest ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The family-friendly celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. on its campus on Murfreesboro Pike.

There will be food trucks and eclipse safety glasses for the first 800 guests.

If you attend, you will be treated to a pre-eclipse science lesson with Trevecca faculty. Dr. Matthew Huddleston and his students will be launching a research weather balloon about an hour before totality.

“The balloon will carry a number of different instruments including cosmic ray sensors, UV sensors, infrared cameras but we will also have some nice GoPro cameras on there and other cameras that can look down and catch the shadow of the moon coming across Middle Tennessee so even if the weather isn’t so great here, we can get some images from up in the Stratosphere, with what’s happening Middle Tennessee as the moon eclipses Nashville,” said Dr. Huddleston.

Trevecca’s Solar Fest will take place on the great lawn of campus.

Click here for more information about the event.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.