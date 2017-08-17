Titans expect the unexpected against Panthers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s probably the most prepared they’ll be all season for an opponent when the Titans hit the field Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

After spending two days practicing with the Carolina Panthers, they’ve learned a thing or two about what Carolina might do in the second game of the preseason.

The two teams have worked through one on one drills between players and have gone offense against defense, but the veterans in the locker room are preparing for a lot of schemes and play’s that might throw them for a loop.

“Played a couple joint practices in the past and the preseason game. They might set things up like they may be the same, but they might have the other route off it, so you still gotta play everything honest, but they are gonna do what they’re gonna do, but it’s about us executing regardless of what they do and run it’s about us executing,” said Logan Ryan, cornerback.

“For both teams, it’ll be difficult because we both got to see they’re defense. They got to see our offense, but again I know the coaches are smarter than that, so I’m assuming that some of the plays they ran they’re not gonna run and some of the plays we ran we’re not gonna run, so I think it’ll be a good look still for our team to go out there and go against them and see what they try and mix up and see what they do that’s different,” said Delanie Walker, tight end.

