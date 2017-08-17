Teen charged with nearly hitting Franklin officer with stolen car

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager accused of trying to run over a Franklin police officer with a stolen car was taken into custody Wednesday.

Franklin police said the 16-year-old girl was arrested at her high school in Nashville.

On Aug. 10, Franklin police reported two shoplifting suspects were spotted getting into a stolen car and crashing into four police cars before nearly running over an officer at Academy Sports on Mallory Lane.

Police say the girls were desperate to get-away, hitting 4 police cars, intentionally trying to hit one of their officers and putting the community at risk.

“They hit not one, not two, not three, but 4 cars you know. Forward and reverse, forward and reverse, multiple strikes on our police cars and then almost hit this officer, finally pushed one of the cars out of the way that was blocking them in and got away,” said Lt. Charles Warner. “They continued a very reckless flight until they were able to get on the interstate and out of site.”

According to a release, officers were later stunned to learn she is only sixteen.

The teen was charged with felony theft, aggravated assault and shoplifting. She was booked into the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center.