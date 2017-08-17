Man wanted for aggravated robbery in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is actively looking for an aggravated robbery suspect.

According to police, on Aug. 7, Eric Blackwell Jr., 20, was with an acquaintance and another man when the victim offered them a ride.

Police said Blackwell found a 9mm handgun in the glove box and pointed it at the victim’s head demanding money, causing a scuffle.

During the scuffle, the vehicle was forced into neutral and the victim jumped out. Blackwell and the unidentified male drove off and the vehicle, a black Nissan Versa with Tennessee tag E22-48C, has not been recovered.

Blackwell is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Coleman at 931-648-0656 ext.5589 or the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com/591