Suspect arrested after West Tennessee murdered inside home

DRUMMONDS, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has ended with the arrest of a murder suspect.

TBI agents, along with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Zachary Quinley for first-degree murder Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday evening at 6900 block of Campground Road in Drummonds, Tennessee, where they found the body of 40-year-old Terry Hill of Brownsville. Authorities said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

Over the course of the investigation, TBI said agents say they learned Quinley was the person responsible.

The 27-year-old has been booked into the Tipton County jail where he is currently being held without bond.