Stones River to host solar eclipse viewing party

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Stones River National Battlefield announced they’ll be hosting a total solar eclipse viewing party.

Their eclipse program begins with two days of hands-on science activities on Saturday and Sunday.

Park rangers and volunteers will run the activities from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. each day.

Then on Monday, Aug. 21, the day of the historic event, the park will be open to the public for a viewing party.

RELATED: Total solar eclipse events across Tennessee, Kentucky

Visitors must enter the park through the main gate at 1563 North Thompson Lane. All of the other park gates will be closed allowing park staff to safely direct traffic to parking areas near the visitor center.

The first 2,500 people who enter the park will receive eclipse glasses or viewers.

The entrance gate will close at 12:30 p.m. allowing staff and visitors to focus on the eclipse, which will reach totality at 1:28:53 p.m.

The park gates will open to exiting traffic following totality.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.