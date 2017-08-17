Small Nashville business buys 15,000 glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small Nashville business still has glasses for sale for Monday’s solar eclipse.

M and M Trade, a third party retailer to Amazon, purchased 15,000 pairs of glasses from American Paper Optics in Bartlett, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the company had more than 8,000 pairs left that were being sold from a tent set up at 2218 Eighth Avenue South. The glasses are $5 a pair.

Mark McPherson with M and M Trade told News 2 they sold 6,000 pairs of glasses to Ace Hardware on Wednesday.

He added the company did not want to sell their glasses on Amazon due to a recent recall.

