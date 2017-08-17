Repairs begin after firework damages Nissan Stadium on July 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Sports Authority officials said Thursday that repairs to the upper deck of Nissan Stadium have begun.

Workers began replacing the seats and concrete in the area that was damaged by a misfired fireworks shell on July 4.

It was the largest firework display in the country with thousands of pounds of explosives and 60,000 shells. News 2 was told at the time that around a dozen or so shells either don’t fire or misfire during fireworks displays that large.

No one was injured, and city officials previously said the vendor is handling the cost of repairs.

The repairs are expected to be done in time for the Titans’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers this Saturday, which begins at 2 p.m.

