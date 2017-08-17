Rep. Steve Cohen seeks to impeach Trump after violence in Charlottesville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Congressman Steve Cohen announced Thursday he is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes after Trump’s comments on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.

Click here for complete coverage on the Charlottesville protests.

In a release sent by the congressman’s office, Cohen wrote in part, “President Trump has failed the presidential test of moral leadership. No moral president would ever shy away from outright condemning hate, intolerance and bigotry. No moral president would ever question the values of Americans protesting in opposition of such actions, one of whom was murdered by one of the white nationalists.”

He continued, “President Trump has shown time and time again that he lacks the ethical and moral rectitude to be President of the United States. Not only has he potentially obstructed justice and potentially violated the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, but he has also shown that he is incapable or unwilling to protect Americans from enemies, foreign and domestic. Neo-Nazis and the KKK are domestic terrorists. If the President can’t recognize the difference between these domestic terrorists and the people who oppose their anti-American attitudes, then he cannot defend us.”

Click here to read the full statement.

Rep. Cohen serves the Memphis community.