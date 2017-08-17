Police: East Nashville shooting was domestic-related murder-suicide

Metro police are about to hold a press briefing. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police responded to a shooting in East Nashville Thursday afternoon they determined to be a domestic-related murder-suicide.

It happened in the 700 block of Chickasaw Avenue, south of E. Trinity Lane and north of Douglas Avenue, sometime around 12 p.m.

It’s unclear exactly how many people were killed. Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

None of the victims’ identities have been released at this time.

