People are lining up wherever eclipse glasses are being sold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From car dealerships to parking lots, people are lining up everywhere eclipse glasses are popping up.

Off of Eighth Avenue near Craighead, you will find a stand selling the glasses for $5. Mark McPherson and his business partner decided to make the drive to Bartlett, Tennessee, just northeast of Memphis, and buy some from American Paper Optics.

“My business partner Mike he kept saying there is something to this, we need to get them. So yesterday morning we got in the truck, we drove to Bartlett Tennessee to the manufacture American Paper Optics, and we didn’t know if they would sell them to us or not, but when we got there they did. We just want to make sure people get the ones that are safe,” McPherson told News 2.

They ended up buying 15,000 pairs Wednesday and are already driving back for another 10,000 pairs.

Shoppers were relieved to find some approved glasses.

“It’s been like the hunger games. I’ve been to about six places this morning, and then places that advertise they got 5,000 shipment and I get there this morning they are gone. So my husband saw the sign, called me, and I raced over and thankfully you guys have plenty,” Holly told News 2.

Keith Blue bought several for his family.

“We see on the news every day that people are having trouble finding glasses that are the real deal, you know, that will properly protect their eyes, and I just felt like these guys would have glasses that were properly certified that you could use and use safely when the eclipse gets here,” he said.

They plan to be at the stand until about 8 p.m. Thursday and back on Friday morning.

There are still some free options out there for eclipse glasses. All three Freeland Chevrolet dealerships say they have some NASA approved glasses for free.

In Gallatin, the mayor says there are 20,000 pairs that will be given out at Triple Creek Park Monday. He also told us various businesses around town still have them.

