One of TBI’s Most Wanted captured in Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list in July, was captured Thursday in Indiana.

Brandon Bradford, 38, was arrested at a hotel in Clarksville, Indiana, after he barricaded himself in a room for almost an hour.

He is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. Police said he is also a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area.

Bradford was captured in a joint effort by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, TBI, the Metro-Nashville Police Department and multiple agencies in Indiana.

The investigation is ongoing and the 28-year-old is currently being held in the Floyd County jail in Indiana.