Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Krystal on Harding Road in Belle Meade scored 98.

Sonic on Charlotte Pike near White Bridge Road in West Nashville scored 99.

Whitt’s Barbecue near the corner of Harding in Belle Meade scored 100.

Express Pizza and Gyro on 44th Avenue North in The Nations scored a 57. Issues include grilled chicken prepared the day before being stored at 50 degrees, a blocked hand sink and no advisory posted for customers about uncooked beef.

Click here to read the inspection report for Express Pizza

Tune in every Thursday to Good Morning Nashville for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.