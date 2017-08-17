More than 1,200 DUI arrests made so far in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than halfway through 2017, Metro police’s publicly available data shows there have been 1,220 arrests for DUI this year.

The data is through Aug. 12 and is comparable to last year’s numbers.

In the same time period in 2016, there had been 1,225 arrests. Since then though, there have been changes in where the arrests are happening.

DUI arrests in the Central Precinct, which includes downtown Nashville, have dropped by nearly 50 percent. Some Metro police officers have speculated this is due to an increase in the usage of ride-sharing applications, like Uber and Lyft.

Madison Precinct DUI arrests though have nearly doubled in 2017 compared to 2016, year to date.

So far this year, there have been 172 DUI arrests in the Madison Precinct, which encompasses much of northeast Nashville, including Goodlettsvile.

During the same time period in 2016, there had only been 92 arrests.

