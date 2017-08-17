Middle Tennessee Girl Scouts have chance to view eclipse in unique way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee Girl Scouts will get the chance to join thousands across the United States in viewing the solar eclipse, but with a twist.

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee is offering girls a morning of science, technology, engineering, math, and fun leading up to the eclipse Monday.

The girls will gather at Camp Holloway in Goodlettsville and will have the chance to learn why and how eclipses occur, screen print t-shirts, make model eclipses and participate in other hands-on science-related activities.

Lunch will be provided for the attendees. They will also be given a free pair of viewing glasses, a special solar eclipse patch and make solar cookies.

The event was created in an effort to ignite the girls’ interest in STEM fields.

The Girl Scouts are partnering with SETI Institute, Girl Scouts of Northern California, the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, the University of Arizona and ARIES Scientific.

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee will be one of at least 90 other Girl Scout councils across the country that will provide solar eclipse programming for members.

Registration is closed due to limited space.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.