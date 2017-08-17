Metro Schools says eclipse glasses will be sent home with students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro-Nashville Public Schools announced Thursday its eclipse glasses have arrived and will be sent home with students later this week.

According to the district, the glasses meet the ISO standards for safely viewing the eclipse. All of the glasses, according to school officials, are printed with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard on them, which indicates they meet or exceed required standards for eye safety.

Metro Schools is closed on Monday, Aug. 21 for the eclipse.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.