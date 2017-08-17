Methamphetamine, cash seized in Lebanon drug raid

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson’s County Sheriff’s office Narcotics Units carried out joint search warrants Wednesday.

The searches were carried out at the 1200 block of North Old Hunters Point Pike and the 2600 block of Old Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon.

Police said that during the searches, they seized approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a hand gun, cash and drug paraphernalia.

According to officers, the street value of the drugs is estimated between $30,000 and $35,000.

The case is active and pending. Officers said they will present the case and charges to the Wilson County Grand Jury at a later date.