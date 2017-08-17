Man charged after tree falls on woman’s Whites Creek home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after a tree was cut in a woman’s yard and landed on her home in Whites Creek.

Jon Norris, 69, was taken into custody Thursday for cutting down the massive tree that crushed Michelle Norris’ home. It’s not known if the two are related.

Jon Norris faces charges of reckless endangerment and vandalism over $25,000.

The woman told News 2 in late July she was asleep and woke up to the sound of chainsaws. She said she was lucky she slept on the couch since the tree fell right on top of her bedroom.