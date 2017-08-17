Man arrested in 2 Hendersonville burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department said they have a suspect they believe is responsible for the burglary of two business.

Officers responded to a burglary on West Main Street in Hendersonville on July 17. While officers were investigating that burglary, another was reported on Sanders Ferry Road.

According to police, Shawn Tate, 29, of Nashville, was found in the surrounding area.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of vandalism, burglary, attempted burglary, theft under $1,000, and simple possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on this crime or another can call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.