Investigation into alleged rape at Brentwood Academy ongoing

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The investigation into the alleged rape and sexual harassment at Brentwood Academy continues.

On Thursday, Assistant Brentwood Police Chief Tommy Walsh said the department is not investigating any administrator or staff member at Brentwood Academy or Daystar Counseling.

The criminal investigation into the alleged rape, however, is still ongoing.

Susan Shafer, Director of Communications from Brentwood academy, sent News 2 the following statement.

Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our students and campus community. Anyone who knows BA, Curt Masters or any of the defendants knows that if they were notified of allegations of this kind, they would have immediately contacted the Brentwood Police Department and the Tennessee Department of Children¹s Services. We want to be clear: at no time before or during investigations of misconduct that were conducted by Brentwood Academy was the school aware of any accusations of rape. BA has cooperated fully with the Brentwood Police Department and Tennessee Department of Children¹s Services, sharing documentation with authorities.

In the lawsuit, the child’s mother, referred to as Jane Doe, claims her son was bullied, harassed, sexually assaulted, and/or raped at least four times during the 2014-15 school year.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim, John Doe was in sixth grade at the time, and the accused perpetrators were in eighth grade.

The older students are accused of holding the boys’ locker room doors closed, restraining John Doe, and subjecting him to both sexual abuse and rape at least four times throughout the year. The lawsuit claims one of the students accused in the abuse also bragged about it to the basketball team, and other students witnessed at least one incident.

Jane Doe claims the students were left unsupervised during the alleged incidents. She also says the school failed to comply with mandatory child abuse reporting statues, and is demanding a jury trial in the case. She is seeking damages exceeding $30 million.