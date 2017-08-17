Federal trial in Natchez Trace hit-and-run begins this October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused in the high-profile hit-and-run on Natchez Trace Parkway will go to trial this October.

Marshal Neely III faces federal charges of assault with a deadly weapon, providing a false statement to a federal agent and destruction of evidence.

He’s accused of hitting a bicyclist while driving down Natchez Trace in Williamson County in early July. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Neely was released from federal custody on Aug. 1 and given conditions, such as being unable to drink alcohol, unable to leave Middle Tennessee without approval, and refraining from possessing a firearm.

The case goes to trial on Oct. 3. Any plea agreements in the case must be submitted by Sept. 20.